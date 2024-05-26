Indian Army averts IED explosions in conflict-hit Manipur, three defused in Imphal East

Guwahati: The Indian Army on Sunday said that they averted explosions in conflict-hit Manipur by defusing three IEDs planted on a road in Imphal East district.
A statement issued by the Army said that the IEDs were found on the road connecting Nongdam Tangkhul and Etham Tangkhul villages, near Maphou dam.
During a routine area domination and surveillance operation, Army personnel noticed the three IEDs placed, in tandem, along the road.
The Army acted swiftly and cordoned the area. Subsequently, the bomb disposal squad arrived at the location and diffused the IEDs safely, thereby preventing potential loss of life and injury to locals, the statement said.
Electronic detonators were also found along with two IEDs, which weighed 2kg and 5 kg.
