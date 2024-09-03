Indifference to Manipur's suffering, history will remember: Congress MP slams PM Modi for not visiting state

Reacting to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's remarks that the BJP's loss in both Lok Sabha seats from Manipur was a reflection on his popularity, and not because his party was any less popular, the Congress MP told PTI, "He (CM N Biren Singh) is trying to save his masters, nothing else. He protects (Narendra) Modi ji and Amit Shah ji despite the fact that it is the government of India which is failing to maintain law and order."

"He (Manipur CM N Biren Singh) defends PM Modi and Amit Shah. He claims that everything he has done is with the advice and consent of PM Modi and Amit Shah ji. If everything has been done with their consent, does that mean the firing and bombing on civilians are with the consent of the government of India? He is a classic example of a satrap... provincial head under the command of the lords in Delhi,"Akoijam said.