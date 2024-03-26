Kuki group in Manipur asks 'village volunteers' not to deposit weapons ahead of Lok Sabha elections

According to Kuki-Zo groups, 'village volunteers' are youths, who have been "deployed in bunkers" to defend the Kuki-Zos against possible attack by the Meiteis and the state police force. The 'village volunteers' use their licensed weapons, they said. They say that 'village volunteers' need the licenced weapons as the Meitei armed groups might use the weapons they allegedly snatched from the security forces during the conflict to attack the Kuki-Zo people ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The ITLF directive came after police in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district issued an advisory asking all licensed weapon holders to deposit their weapons in the nearest police station or SP office in view of the Election Commission's notification for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha polls. Police said licenses of the license holders would be revoked or cancelled if the weapons are not deposited as per the instruction.

More than 200 people have died, and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict involving the Meiteis and the Kukis since May last year. Elections in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, where Meiteis are dominant, will be conducted on April 19 while the same in Outer Manipur would be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. Kuki-dominated areas come under Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat. The ITLF on Monday asked all Kuki-Zo organisations not to put up their candidates in the Outer Manipur seat in view of the situation.