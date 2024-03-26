Kuki group in Manipur asks 'village volunteers' not to deposit weapons ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Guwahati: An influential organisation representing the Kuki-Zo communities in conflict-hit Manipur on Tuesday asked all 'village volunteers' not to comply with the administration's directive to deposit their licensed weapons, a practice followed before every election.
"We need every available weapon to defend our right to life and our land from the nefarious intent of the majority Meitei community, which is hell-bent on killing and driving us out of our homes. It is pertinent to note through our past experience that licensed guns that were submitted in 2023 have not been returned till today," said Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF). The group further urged all Kuki-Zo man and woman and 'village volunteers' not to comply with the directive.
According to Kuki-Zo groups, 'village volunteers' are youths, who have been "deployed in bunkers" to defend the Kuki-Zos against possible attack by the Meiteis and the state police force. The 'village volunteers' use their licensed weapons, they said. They say that 'village volunteers' need the licenced weapons as the Meitei armed groups might use the weapons they allegedly snatched from the security forces during the conflict to attack the Kuki-Zo people ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
The ITLF directive came after police in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district issued an advisory asking all licensed weapon holders to deposit their weapons in the nearest police station or SP office in view of the Election Commission's notification for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha polls. Police said licenses of the license holders would be revoked or cancelled if the weapons are not deposited as per the instruction.
More than 200 people have died, and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict involving the Meiteis and the Kukis since May last year. Elections in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, where Meiteis are dominant, will be conducted on April 19 while the same in Outer Manipur would be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. Kuki-dominated areas come under Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat. The ITLF on Monday asked all Kuki-Zo organisations not to put up their candidates in the Outer Manipur seat in view of the situation.
The Opposition parties led by Congress have put up a Naga candidate while BJP and its ally NPP has also announced to support Naga People's Front candidate in Outer Manipur.
Meanwhile, Young Kuki and Kuki Mothers on Tuesday decided to abstain from the elections in view of the poor law and order situation and suffering of the Kukis due to the conflict.
10 MLAs write to EC
At least 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs wrote a letter to the Election Commission on Tuesday with a request for arrangements to ensure that Kuki-Zo voters who fled Manpur due to the conflict are allowed to cast their votes, wherever they are. The legislators, including seven belonging to BJP, urged EC to issue an order to all states and Union Territories to allow them cast their votes.