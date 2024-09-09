Kuki man 'beaten to death' for driving into Meitei area as Manipur unrest continues

Guwahati: A Kuki man was allegedly beaten to death at Sekmai, a Meitei-dominated area in Imphal West after he reportedly drove his car into the area by mistake on Sunday night.
The man, identified as Limlal Mate, a resident of Sharon Veng in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, was found dead in a pool of blood. Sources in the Kuki organisation said he was a former army person.
Police are yet to confirm the incident.
After the Meitei-Kuki clash broke out in May last year, Kukis fled the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley districts while Meiteis left the Kuki-dominated districts in order to avoid conflict.
Central forces, including the army, have been deployed along the "buffer zones" separating the two regions since then. However, sporadic incidents of attack along the peripheral areas have kept the state on the boil.
Schools shut, examinations postponed
Meitei organisations announced a "public shutdown" in Imphal Valley to step up pressure on the BJP government in the state to initiate action against the Kukis for the fresh violence since September 1.
As a result, the Manipur government shut schools and postponed undergraduate and post-graduate examinations of Manipur University, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. A notice issued by the university said the examinations have been postponed in view of the present situation. The fresh dates for the examinations would be announced at a later stage, it said.
Kuki, Meitei insurgents killed
Manipur police on Sunday night said three out of five persons, who died in a gunfight between armed groups in Jiribam district on Saturday, were members of the Kuki Liberation Army, an insurgent group. Another deceased was a cadre of UNLF(P), a Meitei insurgent group. Five people were killed in Jiribam hours after Kuki insurgents allegedly killed a Meitei elderly man at Moirang in the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district.
Police said Kuki insurgents used a rocket in the attack. Kukis, however, denied the allegation.
Police on Sunday night said the three KLA members hailed from Churachandpur. "It seems they had traversed a long distance to Jiribam to execute the subversive activities", police said in a statement. The UNLF(P) member hailed from Jiribam, cops said.
The situation in Manipur turned volatile again after nine people were killed and several others were injured in four separate fresh conflicts in Imphal West, Bishnupur and Jiribam districts since September 1.
At least 135 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May last year. Sporadic incidents of violence have kept the state on the boil despite the presence of central security forces including the army.
