Kuki man 'beaten to death' for driving into Meitei area as Manipur unrest continues

Guwahati: A Kuki man was allegedly beaten to death at Sekmai, a Meitei-dominated area in Imphal West after he reportedly drove his car into the area by mistake on Sunday night.

The man, identified as Limlal Mate, a resident of Sharon Veng in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, was found dead in a pool of blood. Sources in the Kuki organisation said he was a former army person.

Police are yet to confirm the incident.

After the Meitei-Kuki clash broke out in May last year, Kukis fled the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley districts while Meiteis left the Kuki-dominated districts in order to avoid conflict.

Central forces, including the army, have been deployed along the "buffer zones" separating the two regions since then. However, sporadic incidents of attack along the peripheral areas have kept the state on the boil.