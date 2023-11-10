Manipur CM launches housing scheme for displaced persons, says about Rs 400 crores already spent for relief works

Guwahati: Manipur CM N. Biren Singh on Thursday launched a permanent housing scheme for those whose houses were burnt down or damaged in the violence that have kept the state troubled since May.

While formally handing over cheques to some of the affected families in Imphal, Singh said more than 4,800 families would be covered under the scheme. A sum of Rs. 10 lakh, Rs. seven lakh and Rs. five lakh would be provided for damage of pucca, semi-pucca and kutcha houses in two installments, he said.

Singh launched the scheme at a time when some parts of the state were still reporting violent incidents. Bodies of two Kukis, who were abducted allegedly by Meiteis on Tuesday, were found in Meitei-dominated Imphal east and Imphal West districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Two more Kukis and two Meiteis have remained traceless.