'Historic decision': Manipur CM thanks Modi, Shah for scrapping Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) and for their committment to secure the border.

On Thursday, Shah said the Centre has decided to scrap the FMR to ensure the country's internal security and maintain the demographic structure of the Northeastern states.

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents.