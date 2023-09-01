Manipur crisis: Ensure supply of food & medicine, start airdropping of essentials if needed, SC tells Centre, State

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and Manipur government to take steps to remove blockades on national highways, including in Moreh, as smooth supply of food, medicines, and other essentials were affected across the state.
The court suggested to initiate airdropping of essentials wherever possible, if the blockades could not be lifted immediately.
A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala asked the Centre and Manipur government to ensure that necessary steps are taken for smooth supply of food, medicines, and other essentials across the state.
The bench noted the submission that one option is to lift the blockade and if that is not possible, then at least supplies may be airdropped.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing one of the petitioners, submitted that there are blockades and people are starving. She insisted for airdropping of food supplies.
The counsel said there is no food in Moreh area and the problem is blockade.
She said that the apex court-appointed committee led by Justice Gita Mittal cannot direct the armed forces to remove the blockade.
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the court-appointed committee, informed the bench that there is an outbreak of chicken pox and measles in some of the relief camps. She also pointed at blockades restricting supplies.
The bench, however, asked why the committee’s counsel was arguing before the court, rather than informing the government about it.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing both Centre and Manipur, said the government is aware of the same and steps will be taken to restore the supply of food.
The bench directed that the Centre and State shall ensure that basic supply of food, medicine and other essential items continue in affected areas so that no part of the population suffers, and the removal of blockades is for the law enforcement agencies to deal with.
The bench said the government should explore all options, including air dropping, if necessary and the court shall be apprised of the steps taken to ameliorate the situation.
The top court fixed the matter, related to relief and rehabilitation measures in strife-torn Manipur, for further hearing next week.