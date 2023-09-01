Manipur crisis: Ensure supply of food & medicine, start airdropping of essentials if needed, SC tells Centre, State

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and Manipur government to take steps to remove blockades on national highways, including in Moreh, as smooth supply of food, medicines, and other essentials were affected across the state.

The court suggested to initiate airdropping of essentials wherever possible, if the blockades could not be lifted immediately.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala asked the Centre and Manipur government to ensure that necessary steps are taken for smooth supply of food, medicines, and other essentials across the state.