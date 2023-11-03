Manipur forces resorted to arson, looting in the name of 'combing operations' in Moreh: Kuki MLAs

Anand, a Meitei, was also serving as Officer-in-Charge of Moreh police station. Moreh, a Kuki-dominated town, shares borders with Myanmar. The Meiteis had fled the town after alleged violence by Kuki insurgents in May.

Businesses at Moreh had started becoming normal, but the situation turned tense again after the killing of the SDPO.

Manipur police commandos along with other security forces launched a "combing operation" on Wednesday in search of those involved in Kumar's death.

A convoy of IGP, which was rushing to Moreh, was also attacked, in which three other policemen were injured.

Manipur police on Thursday night said some weapons were recovered during the operations in and around Moreh.

The Kuki MLAs alleged that the state forces resorted to arson, indiscriminate firing, looting of civilian properties, vehicles, household items including valuable ornaments/documents/gold/cash, apart from unprovoked brutality forcing common people, including women and children, to flee into the nearby jungle.

Several women have been mercilessly assaulted/molested by the commandos and admitted in the local hospital, they said.



The MLAs have sought intervention of the MHA and ensured withdrawal of all the commandos deployed in Moreh and other Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribal areas and their replacement with neutral central forces.