Manipur government relieves police officer of duties after probe into Jiribam firing incident

A protester was killed and another was injured in the firing incident during a clash between security forces and a mob that was vandalising properties in Babupara areas of Jiribam on Sunday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 06:45 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 06:45 IST
India NewsManipurPolice

