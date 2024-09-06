Manipur govt announces school closure on Sep 7 after bomb attacks in Bishnupur

Imphal: The Manipur government on Friday announced the closure of schools on September 7 in view of unrest arising out of bomb attacks in Bishnupur district.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools), all schools in the state will remain closed on September 7 for safety of students and teachers.

"In view of unrest and the prevailing situation in the state and keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers, all government and private schools, central schools will stay closed on September 7," the notification said.