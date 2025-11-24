Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur: Internally displaced people clash with security forces as they attempt to return to native homes

IDPs from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman localities, who had been staying in relief camps, attempted to march towards their homes but were stopped by security forces.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 10:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 10:12 IST
India Newsimphal

Follow us on :

Follow Us