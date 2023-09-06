Several injured as Meitei crowd try to remove security barricade along buffer zone dividing hills and valley

As the crowd did not listen to requests made by the security forces and tried to clash with them, security forces fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets. This caused injury to several protesters.

Thousands gathered and marched to break the barricade as per an appeal made by Coordination Committee of Manipur Unity (COCOMI), an umbrella organisation of civil society groups of the Meiteis. The COCOMI said they wanted to remove the barricade as they wanted to resettle the Meiteis who lived in the land beyond the barricade but fled due to the violence. The protesters wanted to remove the barricade and march upto Torbung and Kangvai, which according to them was a Metei settlement till the violence broke out.

The security forces, mainly Assam Rifles, however, put up the barricade in order to create a "buffer zone" dividing the Meitei-dominated Valley district like Bishnupur and the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district. They said the "buffer zone" was created in order to prevent further escalation of the violence between the Meitei and the Kukis that have already claimed over 170 people since May 3.