Manipur minister's personal aide kidnapped from Imphal amid gunshots

Guwahati: Unidentified gunmen abducted an assistant of Manipur minister L. Susindro from his residence in Manipur capital Imphal amid gunshots on Friday morning.

The victim, identified as Sarangthem Somarendro, was abducted when he was leaving for his duty. Police sources said the abductors fired several rounds as they took away Somorendra at around 9am. Susindro is the public health engineering and food supplies minister.