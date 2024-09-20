Manipur minister's personal aide kidnapped from Imphal amid gunshots

Guwahati: Unidentified gunmen abducted an assistant of Manipur minister L. Susindro from his residence in Manipur capital Imphal amid gunshots on Friday morning.
The victim, identified as Sarangthem Somarendro, was abducted when he was leaving for his duty. Police sources said the abductors fired several rounds as they took away Somorendra at around 9am. Susindro is the public health engineering and food supplies minister.
Police said five empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and a combing operation has been launched in search of the abducted person. The reason behind his abduction is not known and no insurgent group have admitted responsibility in the incident.
The Centre's security advisor for Manipur, Kuldiep Singh told reporters in Imphal that a search was underway to rescue him.
Police are suspecting involvement of Valley-based insurgents in the abduction.
