Manipur missing students' parents express anguish after horrific photos confirm their death

The parents of a 17-year-old student killed in Manipur's ethnic violence have ceased placing breakfast at his table, something they had been doing for months, hoping that he'd return. He, along with a girl of the same age, vanished on July 6. Disturbing photos of their lifeless bodies at an armed group's camp circulated on social media, triggering mass protests.

In one photo, the two students were seen sitting together with armed men standing behind them. In the second photo, the two were seen lying inside a jungle with the head of the boy, Hemjit missing. Speaking with

Speaking with NDTV, Phijam Ibungobi, the father of the boy, said, "Has my son or the girl, someone's daughter, done anything wrong? Did they harm anyone? They were only commuting when they were kidnapped and brutally murdered later".

Police had to fire tear gas shells as students spilled onto the streets of Imphal protesting the suspected murder of the duo allegedly by Kuki miscreants. The state education department closed the government schools fearing further law and order deterioration while the government issued a statement promising "swift and decisive" action against the perpetrators. On Wednesday afternoon, a CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal to investigate the case. It is suspected that Kuki miscreants abducted the two and killed them. The duo were residents of Imphal.

Per the report, the girl left her home to attend NEET classes and during a brief curfew easing, she was picked up by a friend on a motorcycle. Believing the situation had improved, they chose the main road connecting Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, despite the recent violence in the area. When they didn't return home, their parents reported them missing.

Police sources told the publication that the students' phones were turned off at points 18 km apart, adding to the mystery of their disappearance.

The girl's father, Hijam Kullajit, told the publication,"The cybercrime police reported her phone was last switched off at Kwakta and her friend's phone was switched off at Lamdan". "I want justice. I want the killers to be caught and punished. I know how I passed all these days," he added, breaking down.

More than 175 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3.

(With inputs from DHNS and PTI)