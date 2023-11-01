Manipur: Myanmar nationals detained at Moreh, tension in Imphal Valley over police officer's killing

As the commandos rushed toward Moreh, the convoy of an Inspector General of Police (IGP) came under attack at Sinam village on the way to Moreh, resulting in three other police personnel sustaining bullet injuries. Sources said the commandos, along with the central security forces, launched the combing operation in and around Moreh.

As CM Biren Singh paid tributes to the mortal remains of Kumar, a Meitei Manipur Police Service officer on Wednesday, Imphal Valley witnessed protests demanding action against his assailants. A full curfew was reimposed in Imphal East and Imphal West districts after the situation turned tense. Sources said gunshots were also heard in Imphal but there was no report of any casualty. Protesters on Tuesday night gathered in front of Singh's residence in Imphal but were pushed away by the security forces.

The state government earlier claimed armed miscreants from Myanmar were fueling the violence in Manipur since May.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation, said on Wednesday evening that 12 "innocent villagers" were detained from their homes by the commandos. It said commandos also burnt down houses at Sinam village and looted belongings while coming to Moreh.

"During his visit to the state in May, Home Minister Amit Shah gave an assurance that all commandos would be removed from Moreh within three days, but nothing was done. Why are the central government and central forces now allowing Meitei commandos to loot, burn, and terrorize Kuki-Zo villages?" ITLF asked in a statement.

More than 180 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis since May. There was no major violence reported in the past few weeks but Tuesday's killing raised concerns about the situation deteriorating further.