Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’

The Manipur police have registered a case against a unit of Assam Rifles, accusing the force of "obstructing" a police team from performing their duty in Bishnupur district's Kwakta on August 5 and thereby allowing "Kuki militants" to "flee" after three Meitei men were killed.

The suo-motu case was registered at Phougakchao police station in Bishnupur district, where sporadic incidents of firing have been reported since the killings in the wee hours of August 5.

Manipur police on Monday also decided to replace the Assam Rifles with the CRPF and its own personnel at the check post along the Moirang-Kangvai Road in Bishnupur district, hours after the Meira Paibis - the influential Meitei women vigilante group - demanded the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from the conflict-torn state. The vigilante group accused the Assam Rifles of being partisan towards the Kukis and demanded the central force withdraw from the state.