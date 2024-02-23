Manipur tribal body urges Amit Shah's intervention in transfer of Kuki-Zo police personnel to Meitei-dominated areas

They pointed out that the violence since May last year led to a mass exchange of population on ethnic lines, leading to a complete physical separation of the communities, Kuki-Zo and Meiteis.

"This resulted in all tribal police personnel being evacuated to tribal districts. In an incident earlier, three tribal security personnel who were trying to report for duty, were waylaid by a Meitei mob in Moirang and were beaten up mercilessly before being rescued by central security forces serves as a reminder of the danger faced by the Kuki-Zo community."

An order issued by the office of director general of Manipur police on February 14 transferred 177 police personnel. The ITLF said 110 of them belong to Kuki-Zo communities. The tribal body urged the Home Minister to intervene in the matter before disciplinary action is taken against Kuki-Zo tribal police personnel for not joining their duties.

'Houses occupied'

A group of Kuki persons, who were shifted by security forces from the New Labulane area in Meitei-dominated Imphal in September last year, on Thursday complained that some of their houses were occupied by Meitei armed groups like Arambai Tenggol and UNLF.

They alleged that the state government failed to protect their houses as promised when they were shifted to Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi citing safety concerns.

A police official in Imphal said on Friday that steps have been taken to ensure that the houses are not occupied by others.