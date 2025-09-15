Menu
Manipur

Manipur: Two major rivers overflow in Imphal valley, large tracts of agricultural land submerged

The Iril river overflowed at Kshetrigao, inundating farmland, residential areas and roads in Imphal East district.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 09:13 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 09:13 IST
India NewsManipurimphal

