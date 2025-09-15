<p>Imphal: Two major rivers breached embankments in different parts of Manipur’s Imphal valley on Sunday night, flooding large tracts of agricultural land and residential areas, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The Iril river overflowed at Kshetrigao, inundating farmland, residential areas and roads in Imphal East district.</p>.<p>The Wangjing river was also flowing above the danger level, submerging Sangaiyumpham and Wangjing areas in Thoubal district, officials added.</p>.<p>A relief camp set up at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was also severely waterlogged.</p>.Tension in Manipur's Churachandpur as police detain two for vandalising PM Modi's cutouts.<p>An iron bridge at Yairipok, built across the Thoubal river, was swept away by strong currents, cutting off several villages between Imphal East and Thoubal districts.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Manipur Fire Services rescue team evacuated more than 100 stranded residents at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East and shifted them to temporary relief centres.</p>.<p>The residential compound of Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra at Wangkhem in Thoubal district was also flooded. official said. </p>