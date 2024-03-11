Manipur violence: Supreme Court seeks report from state, CBI, NIA on status of probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government, CBI and the NIA to file reports elaborating on the status of probe and the charge sheets filed in cases of ethnic-violence to help it take a decision on whether the trials can commence in Assam or be undertaken in Manipur.

The top court, meanwhile, made it clear that it cannot issue directions to the state government and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in Manipur in the wake of a spate of violent incidents, armed protests, blocking of the highways and the attack on the residence of a district collector in the last two months.

“These are the matters where this court cannot give directions. We cannot be issuing directions to the civil society organisations to maintain law and order...The state government is there to maintain law and order,” said the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra.