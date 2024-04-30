Manipur women paraded naked case: Police fled the spot, refused to save Kuki women, CBI chargesheet reveals

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet has revealed that right before the May 3 last year incident in Manipur when two women were sexually assaulted and paraded naked by a mob of men, the two had managed to get into a police gypsy but the police refused to help them saying 'there is no key in the car'.
Two male victims had also managed to get into the Gyspy. The police however, left the spot when the mob pulled the victims out of the Gypsy to assault them, according to the CBI chargesheet accessed by the Indian Express.
The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Guwahati against six people and a juvenile in October.
Speaking about action against the policemen, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh told IE that 'departmental action has been taken' but since CBI is probing the case, no criminal action has been taken.
A video of the women, one in her 20s and the other on her 40s, went viral in July last year. Men were seen dragging and sexually assaulting the women while walking towards a field.
The chargesheet also mentions the violence that followed the incident wherein the Meitei community attacked a neighbouring village by setting houses on fire. The investigation revealed that on May 4, Meitei villages' pradhans along with the chiefs of other community villages, held a meeting to discuss the attacks. However, the meeting made no change and the mob burnt down houses, church and some nearby villages, the publication reported.
The investigation further revealed that when the victims' family tried to hide from the mob in the forest, members rushed towards them with a big axe in hand and said, "the way you people in Churachandpur treated us (Meitei people), we would do the same thing to you". The mob then forcefully brought the family members to the road and separated them, it took 'one of the victims and her granddaughter in one direction. Two women and their father and their village chief in one direction, while two women and two men in another direction'.
While trying to approach the police gypsy, the mob again separated the victims but the women somehow managed to get into the vehicle, IE noted.
Two policemen were with the victims inside the car and another three to four were standing outside. When a male victim asked the policeman to start the car, he replied saying 'there is no key'. The victims begged police for help but were denied of it, the chargesheet revealed.
“…The driver of Gypsy suddenly drove and stopped the vehicle near the violent mob of around 1,000 people, and the male victim again requested the police to start the vehicle, but he was asked to keep silent," the chargesheet read.
In the midst of this, one woman victim's father was beaten to death. The mob took the victims out of the vehicle by shaking it and when they were taken out of the car, police fled the spot.
"They tore off the clothes of both the women victims and started thrashing a male victim… One of the woman victims was present at the nearby spot and witnessed the entire incident,” CBI said in the chargesheet.
A case was registered by the CBI on the request of Manipur government and a notification by the Centre. The accused have been charged with Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to gangrape, murder, criminal conspiracy and outraging the modesty of a woman.
The accused names in the chargesheet are Huirem Herodash Meitei (32), Ningombam Tomba Singh alias Tomthin (18) - arrested by Manipur police on July 20, Arun Khundongbam alias Nanao (31) - arrested by Manipur police on July 21, Pukhrihongbam Suranjoy Meitei (24) - arrested by Manipur police on July 22, Nameirakpam Kiram Meitei (30) - arrested by Manipur police on July 24 and lastly, a juvenile who was apprehended by Manipur police on July 20, the publication reported.