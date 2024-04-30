Manipur women paraded naked case: Police fled the spot, refused to save Kuki women, CBI chargesheet reveals

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet has revealed that right before the May 3 last year incident in Manipur when two women were sexually assaulted and paraded naked by a mob of men, the two had managed to get into a police gypsy but the police refused to help them saying 'there is no key in the car'.

Two male victims had also managed to get into the Gyspy. The police however, left the spot when the mob pulled the victims out of the Gypsy to assault them, according to the CBI chargesheet accessed by the Indian Express.

The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Guwahati against six people and a juvenile in October.