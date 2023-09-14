Meant for international borders, not within country: Meira Paibis call buffer zones in Manipur 'unconstitutional'

Meira Paibis, a group representing Meitei community in Manipur, have questioned the legitimacy of buffer zones in the state, calling them "unconstitutional". They reasoned that buffer zones are meant for international borders and not for within the country, reported The Hindu.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, the women leaders also raised their voices against the deployment of the Indian Army’s Assam Rifles and other Central security forces in the conflict-torn state, demanding they be replaced with other units.

“If 60,000 security forces cannot keep the peace, the government should just pull everyone out," the publication quoted Lourembam Nganbi, a Meira Paibi leader and President of the AMKIL (United Mothers to Protect Manipur), as saying.

A "buffer zone" divides the Kuki-dominated hill districts like Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated valley districts like Bishnupur. Forces, mainly central security forces, have been deployed in these "buffer zones" to prevent any escalation of the ongoing violence. But there have been sporadic incidents of firing between "armed miscreants" belonging to both the communities that have kept the region on the boil.