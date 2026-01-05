Meitei woman among two injured in suspected IED explosion in Manipur's Bishnupur

<p>Guwahati: A woman and a man belonging to Meitei community in Manipur were injured in a suspected IED blast near Saiton village in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district on Monday morning. </p> <p>The incident took place at around 5.30am, a source in a central security force said. </p> <p>Local residents, who gathered at the site following the blast, suspected involvement of miscreants from Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district with which Bishnupur shares the boundary. </p> .<p>Kuki Zo Council, engaged in talks with the government, issued a statement at 11.35am condemning the attack. The council urged the authorities and the security forces to maintain security</p> <p>The locals even confronted the central forces alleging their failure to provide security to the residents. </p> .Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur.<p>Police said investigation was underway to ascertain the kind of materials used in the explosion and those involved in the attack. </p> <p>The areas along Bishnupur-Churachandpur peripheral areas witnessed fresh tension after more than 100 displaced Meitei families returned to the area recently. On December 16, unidentified persons opened fire targeting the families at Torbung area. </p> <p>More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. </p> <p>The state has remained under President's Rule since February 2025.</p>