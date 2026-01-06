Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra: Two female employees of Navodaya Vidyalaya arrested over girl student's 'suicide'

A police official said that the girl had allegedly suffered mental and physical harassment at the hands of the accused.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 16:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeSuicideAbetment of Suicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us