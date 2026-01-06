<p>Latur: Two women employees of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Latur district were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 12-year-old girl student.</p>.<p>The two women, one of them hostel superintendent and another a warden, were sent in police custody till January 9 by a local court, a police official said.</p>.Telangana: Dalit house surgeon dies by suicide after colleague refuses to marry over caste difference.<p>A case under BNS Section 108 (abetment of suicide) was registered at MIDC police station here after the girl, a Class VI student, was found to have hanged herself in the school hostel on January 4.</p>.<p>She had allegedly suffered mental and physical harassment at the hands of the accused, the official said.</p>.<p>Further probe was on, he said. </p>