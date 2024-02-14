Meitei miscreants looted nearly 200 weapons, killed a village volunteer and a BSF jawan, claims Kuki group ITLF

Guwahati: Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations in conflict-hit Manipur, on Wednesday claimed that miscreants belonging to the Meitei community looted nearly 200 weapons and 20,000 ammunition from the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion in Meitei-dominated Imphal East district on Tuesday night.

The group also alleged, a village volunteer belonging to the Kuki community was killed by the Meitei miscreants in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district and a BSF jawan was killed in firing, during another attempt to loot weapons from a police training centre.

The ITLF also said power lines were sabotaged by the Meitei group, disrupting electricity supply to Saikul sub-division in Kangpokpi. It also claimed that the Meitei miscreants similarly destroyed the lone power line supplying electricity to Lamka (Churachandpur) and Pherzawl districts earlier this month.