Meitei miscreants looted nearly 200 weapons, killed a village volunteer and a BSF jawan, claims Kuki group ITLF

Guwahati: Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations in conflict-hit Manipur, on Wednesday claimed that miscreants belonging to the Meitei community looted nearly 200 weapons and 20,000 ammunition from the 5th Indian Reserve Battalion in Meitei-dominated Imphal East district on Tuesday night.
The group also alleged, a village volunteer belonging to the Kuki community was killed by the Meitei miscreants in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district and a BSF jawan was killed in firing, during another attempt to loot weapons from a police training centre.
The ITLF also said power lines were sabotaged by the Meitei group, disrupting electricity supply to Saikul sub-division in Kangpokpi. It also claimed that the Meitei miscreants similarly destroyed the lone power line supplying electricity to Lamka (Churachandpur) and Pherzawl districts earlier this month.
A statement issued by ITLF spokesperson, Ginza Vualzong, further said a mob tried to loot weapons on Tuesday night from the Manipur Police Training Centre (MPTC), but they were repelled by central security forces, in which a BSF jawan died and four Meiteis were injured.
"Almost a week now, Meitei militants have attacked tribal settlements daily near the buffer zones that separate Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, resulting in deaths and injuries to both Kuki-Zo tribals and Meiteis. Yesterday’s multipronged attack on different areas of Kangpokpi’s Saikul subdivision resulted in the death of a tribal village volunteer, Demkhogin Khongsai," said the statement.
"The incident of the arms looting on Tuesday night is reminiscent of what happened last year when thousands of guns and lakhs of ammunition from state armories were handed over to mobs in the valley," it said.
Manipur police, however, have not confirmed the claims of arms loot. In a social media post on Tuesday evening, Manipur police only said that a JCO of army was injured during a gunfight in Imphal East district on Tuesday.
Sources said a Meitei village volunteer was killed during a gunfight with Kuki armed men on Tuesday.
More than 200 people have been killed and several others injured in the ongoing violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki communities since May last year.
The sporadic firing incidents have kept the state tense despite efforts by the government to restore peace.
Security forces earlier said more than 4,000 weapons were allegedly looted by Meitei miscreants and a large number of those have still remained traceless.