NIA arrests jailed Kuki "insurgent" in Bishnupur civilians killing case in Manipur

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an alleged cadre of a Kuki insurgent group in connection with the killing of four civilians in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district in Manipur in January last year.

A statement issued by the NIA on Sunday said the accused, Lunminsei Kipgen alias Langinmang alias Levi, a resident of Manipur, was formally arrested on Saturday from Central jail in Guwahati, where he was lodged in connection with another case.

The NIA said Kipgen was the first accused to be arrested in connection with the killing of four civilians at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Bishnupur on January 18, 2023. The killings, according to the NIA, was part of the ongoing ethnic conflict that has witnessed the killing of 225 persons since May last year. The NIA had registered the case on February 9, 2023.