Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Manipur GST bill to replace Ordinance

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, will replace the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Ordinance, which was promulgated on October 7, 2025.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsManipurParliament

Follow us on :

Follow Us