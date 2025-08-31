Menu
No confirmation on PM Modi visiting Manipur in September 2 week: Officials

Manipur’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba of the BJP also said he has no information about the PM coming to the state during that time when he is scheduled to visit neighbouring Mizoram.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 17:11 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 17:11 IST
