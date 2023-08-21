‘Separate administrative zone’ for Kukis should not touch an inch of Naga territory: NSCN-IM

The Naga outfit said while the Nagas have expressed solidarity with the Kuki-Zo community on the issue of "crime against humanity" (killings), "they should tread very carefully and never overdo and avoid pandering in the name of "Zalengbam" (a separate land for the Kukis)...Thus, a political risk assessment is critically important for the Kuki-Zo community as the Nagas wouldn't allow war-mongering intrusion/provocation into their ancestral domain," it further said.

The NSCN-IM, which led the "armed movement for restoration of the sovereignty of the Nagas," has been in ceasefire since 1997. The outfit had signed a "Framework Agreement" with the Narendra Modi government in 2015 but has been insisting on its "core demands" for a separate flag and Constitution for signing the final agreement to solve the 67-year-old Naga "political conflict."

Integration

"Integration" of the Naga-inhabited areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and even in parts of Assam is another major demand of the Naga groups including the NSCN-IM. Nagas are dominant in at least four hill districts in Manipur. The Meiteis, however, including CM N Biren Singh, are against the demand of the Nagas.