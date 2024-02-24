Student killed in IED blast in Manipur; UCM office, school set ablaze in Imphal Valley

Guwahati: A 24-year student died and another was injured in a bomb blast in the office of All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) in Imphal while the office of United Committee Manipur and a school was set ablaze in Imphal West district on Friday night.

Police said one of the victims, Oinam Kenegy, succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital at Imphal while Salam Michael, also 24, was undergoing treatment. The IED explosion took place at around 9.30pm while the UCM office and the school was set ablaze at around 12.30am. The AMSU office is situated within the campus of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal.

Unidentified persons also set fire on Macha Leima School at Palace compound at Imphal.