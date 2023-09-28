Student protests on in Manipur's Imphal Valley over killing teenagers

Protests continued in most parts of Imphal Valley of Manipur for the third day on Thursday against the murder of two Meitei students as the situation in the conflict-hit state still remained tense.

At least six influential Meitei students' organisations staged a joint protest and marched from Kwakeithel to Raj Bhawan in Imphal while security forces were seen marching along with them in order to prevent escalation of violence.

Members of the Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur, one of the student's bodies, alleged that while the government failed to trace the two missing students, it allowed the central forces to apply "brutal means" to tackle the innocent students who staged peaceful protest.

They alleged that the security forces used tear gas shells, stunt grenades and batons against the protesters. "It is shameful on the part of the government as well as our Rapid Action Force (RAF)," one of the protesters said. They said over 200 students have been injured in "brutal actions" by the security forces on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Centre on Wednesday rushed a special team of the CBI as the Imphal Valley erupted in protest, after two photographs, one showing bodies of the victims, were shared on social media.