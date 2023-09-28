Student protests on in Manipur's Imphal Valley over killing teenagers

Protests continued in most parts of Imphal Valley of Manipur for the third day on Thursday against the murder of two Meitei students as the situation in the conflict-hit state still remained tense.
At least six influential Meitei students' organisations staged a joint protest and marched from Kwakeithel to Raj Bhawan in Imphal while security forces were seen marching along with them in order to prevent escalation of violence.
Members of the Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur, one of the student's bodies, alleged that while the government failed to trace the two missing students, it allowed the central forces to apply "brutal means" to tackle the innocent students who staged peaceful protest.
They alleged that the security forces used tear gas shells, stunt grenades and batons against the protesters. "It is shameful on the part of the government as well as our Rapid Action Force (RAF)," one of the protesters said. They said over 200 students have been injured in "brutal actions" by the security forces on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Centre on Wednesday rushed a special team of the CBI as the Imphal Valley erupted in protest, after two photographs, one showing bodies of the victims, were shared on social media.
In one photo, Phijam Hemjit (20), the boy and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), the girl, were seen sitting together with armed men standing behind them. In the second photograph, the two were seen lying inside a jungle and the head of the boy was seen missing. It is suspected that "armed miscreants" belonging to the Kukis had abducted the duo and murdered them. The students hailed from Imphal and had been missing since July 6.
The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a forum of several influential Meitei organisations, on Thursday condemned the action taken by the RAF and other security forces against the students. It also demanded action against such alleged brutality by the security forces.
Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday evening assured that investigation would be conducted if there was any excess on the part of the security forces. Manipur police, however, claimed that "minimum force" was applied to control the protesters.
Ban on mobile internet was reimposed in the state on Tuesday as the situation turned tense again over the death of the two students.
Deadline for biometrics:
Rajkumar Imo Singh, a BJP MLA said that the Centre on Thursday extended the deadline for collection of biometrics of the "illegal migrants" till March 2014 following requests by the Manipur government. The Centre had earlier asked the Manipur government to complete the drive by September. Meitei organisations have been demanding that biometrics must be collected for identification and deportation of the "illegal migrants." They also demanded steps for fencing the Indo-Myanmar borders.