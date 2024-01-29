Taliban-like act by Meitei armed group in Manipur: 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs tells PM Narendra Modi

Guwahati: Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei group, displayed Taliban-like acts in conflict-hit Manipur on January 24 by forcing 37 MLAs and two MPs to endorse their demands and physically assaulted three of them in front of security forces at the historic Kangla Fort, 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"That lawlessness has become a new law in the capital city of Imphal. This Taliban- like act of Arambai Tenggol shows the total breakdown of the Indian Constitutional machineries in Manipur valley. The state government is forced to comply with the bidding of Arambai Tenggols. Such instances of militia taking over the streets despite the presence of democratically elected popular government is unprecedented in Independent India. Hence, the need for an alternative political solution is urgently imperative at this critical juncture," the MLAs, who are camping in Kuki-dominated hills since the violence broke out in May last year, said.

Stating that the Chief Minister N Biren Singh has maintained "eloquent silence" on the public harassment of his lawmaker colleagues, the MLAs said, "One can only imagine the fate of minority tribals, Muslims, Nepalis, Marwaris, Biharis and others under such harrowing circumstances where a parallel government is run by the Arambai Tenggols."

The MLAs said the Arambai Tenggol has been waging a war against the Kuki-Zo people since May 3, 2023. "The division within the inhabitants of Manipur has been significantly aggravated on communal lines by the recent act of the Arambai Tenggol. These militias were openly roaming in the streets with arms looted from the government armouries. The central security forces have become mute spectators in the absence of the AFSPA."

The Kuki groups have been demanding a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur to save them from further violence by the Meitei armed groups and the state government allegedly controlled by the Meitei radical groups like Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun.

The Arambai Tenggol made the 37 MLAs and two MPs representing the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley "take oath" on January 24 asking them to move the Centre for fulfilling its demands. The demands included abrogation of the ceasefire agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups, delisting the Kukis from the list of Scheduled Tribes and a NRC to detect the "foreigners."

The Kuki MLAs told the PM that the matters raised by them in their letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on January 24 have still remained unattended. They demanded Shah's intervention into the resolutions taken by the Valley-based MLAs (with demands similar to those of Arambai Tenggol), withdrawal of the Manipur police commandos from border town Moreh, and re-imposition of AFSPA in the Imphal Valley.