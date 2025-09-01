<p>Guwahati: Days after attending a "Road to Peace" meet with Meitei civil society organisations in Manipur, a leader belonging to a literary body of Thadou community was allegedly murdered in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. </p><p>Thadou Inpi Manipur on Sunday evening said Nehkam Jomhao, 59, the chairman of Thadou Literature Society, Assam, was suspected to have been murdered on Saturday night at his residence at Manja village in Karbi Anglong. The organisation alleged involvement of two Kuki insurgent groups, Kuki Revolutionary Army and United Kukigram Defence Army in the incident. </p>.'I was shot twice, I suspect attack wasn't random', TV journalist shot in Manipur's Senapati.<p>Jomhao was one of the prominent leaders who had attended the "Road to Peace" event at Imphal on August 6, in which the Thadou organisations had challenged the community to be part of the Kuki tribes. They also stressed on promotion of peace with the Meiteis. Some Kuki organisations had questioned the stand by some Thadou organisations. </p><p>Thadou Inpi suspected that Jomhao was killed as a response to their stand at the meeting in Imphal.</p><p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule due to conflict involving the Meitei and the Kukis since May 2023. More than 250 people have died. Kukis have been demanding a "separate administration" as a way forward for ending the conflict while the Meiteis are against the demand. </p><p>Police in Karbi Anglong arrested six persons belonging to Kuki community in connection with the alleged murder, sources said. Karbi Anglong has a sizeable Kuki population.</p>