Thousands participate in rally for territorial, administrative integrity of Manipur

Imphal: Thousands of people in Manipur participated in a rally organised here by an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations on Friday, demanding territorial and administrative integrity of the state.

The rally under the aegis of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) began at Thau ground in Imphal West district and was scheduled to cover a distance of four km before culminating at Khuman Lampak stadium.