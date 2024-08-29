Twin bomb attack on UCM office in Manipur, gun shots fired

Guwahati: Unidentified miscreants exploded two bombs in the premises of United Committee Manipur's (UCM) office in Meitei-dominated Imphal West district and fired several rounds of gun shots on Thursday evening.
According to sources, the incident took place at around 8 pm. No one was injured in the attack at Lamphelpat area.
Senior police officers, who rushed to the spot following the explosion, said preliminary investigation revealed that miscreants came in a four wheeler and fled soon after carrying out the attack.
"Signs of bullet firing was visible on the wall of the office compound. But there was not much damage caused by the blasts. Samples have been collected to ascertain the kind of bombs and the explosive materials used. We are trying to identify the attackers," a police officer said.
UCM is a forum of civil society organisations representing the Meitei community and have been campaigning against the demand for division of Manipur.
This is the second attack on the UCM office since the Meitei-Kuki conflict started in May last year. The office was set on fire by unidentified miscreants in February this year.
Published 29 August 2024, 17:31 IST