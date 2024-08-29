Twin bomb attack on UCM office in Manipur, gun shots fired

Guwahati: Unidentified miscreants exploded two bombs in the premises of United Committee Manipur's (UCM) office in Meitei-dominated Imphal West district and fired several rounds of gun shots on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 8 pm. No one was injured in the attack at Lamphelpat area.

Senior police officers, who rushed to the spot following the explosion, said preliminary investigation revealed that miscreants came in a four wheeler and fled soon after carrying out the attack.