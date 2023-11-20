Two Kukis killed by Meitei insurgents in Manipur's Kangpokpi, alleges tribal body

Sources in police said they received reports about an attack but they are yet to be confirm the number of casualties in the incident.

The COTU called an emergency meeting in which the attack was condemned and an "emergency shutdown" was declared in Kangpokpi district to register protest against the fresh killings.

More than 180 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe since May. Sporadic incidents of violence have kept the state tense despite presence of a large number of security forces, including the Army.