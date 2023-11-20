Two Kukis killed by Meitei insurgents in Manipur's Kangpokpi, alleges tribal body

Guwahati: Two persons belonging to Kuki-Zo community were allegedly killed in an ambush by Meitei insurgents in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), an organization representing the Kukis, have said.
In a statement, COTU said the the "unprovoked attack" was carried out at Haraothel and Kobsha village by Meitei insurgents in which the two Kukis were gunned down. The Committee said the two victims have been identified as Henminlen Vaiphei and Thangminlun Hangshing.
Sources in police said they received reports about an attack but they are yet to be confirm the number of casualties in the incident.
The COTU called an emergency meeting in which the attack was condemned and an "emergency shutdown" was declared in Kangpokpi district to register protest against the fresh killings.
More than 180 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe since May. Sporadic incidents of violence have kept the state tense despite presence of a large number of security forces, including the Army.