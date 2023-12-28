‘Weapons in society is a concern in Manipur, recovering the weapons is a solution’

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC-In-C Eastern Command, on Wednesday, spoke on various subjects concerning the eastern frontiers. Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim-flood, and the preparation at the borders were the issues Kalita spoke about, responding to queries of the journalists, during a media interaction at Eastern Command, Fort William, in Kolkata.

Answering queries on Manipur, Kalita said that the availability of weapons with the sides of the two communities in conflict is a challenge that persists, and the recovery of the weapons is important.

Edited excerpts from the interaction:

On the situation:

The last two years have been very, very challenging, as far as Eastern Command is concerned. Whether it relates to the non-borders, or the counter-insurgency situation in the North-East… In spite of challenges, the Eastern Command resolutely performed its tasks.

We have seen the recent turn of events in Manipur. AFPSA covers the hill districts, but not the valley area. How difficult is it for the Army to operate in such a situation?

Even in the absence of AFPSA in the valley area, there are certain guidelines which are enshrined in the CrPC, which gives certain rights to the Indian army to operate. Of course, that has to be ensured with the presence of the judicial magistrate, and the police representative in the party, whenever we carry out any searches, or, whenever we carry out any apprehension in those areas, where AFPSA has been repealed. Otherwise, I would say that we have not had any difficulty, because we have had excellent cooperation from the state police, as so also, from the state bureaucracy…. So, during the crisis we didn't have any problem in operating in those areas, in spite of AFPSA not being there.

Insurgent groups are being (re)activated in certain areas of the North-East. There’s help from (some) neighbouring countries. There’s also an influx of immigrants in Manipur. How do you see the situation, and how could the situation be handled?

As far as Manipur is concerned, there are two things which have complicated the internal turmoil that took place on May 3. You all are aware that it started off as a conflict between the two communities, the Kukis, and the Meiteis.

Till that point in time, the militant groups, which are of the Kuki community, majority of these were in some sort of a ceasefire agreement, and they were located in various camps. Certain groups of the Meiteis community – the militant groups – had established camps, across, in Myanmar, and they used to come off and on. But, their relevance had gone down substantially in the last couple of years.

When this development started in Manipur – of the violent activities, the militant groups on both community-sides tried to assume the role of protectors of their respective communities. Then they sought relevance within their respective communities by means of support, which I feel is not good for the internal security situation, as far as Manipur is concerned. That’s an area of concern which we need to address.

Addressing the problem

With the UNLF-Pambei group, one of the Meitei militant groups there’s a ceasefire which was signed a couple of months back. Due to this, a majority of them have come overground. There are certain elements who are still across. Efforts are being made to get them also… So, that’s how, I think, the problem is being addressed.

The complication

What complicates the situation in Manipur, is the one I have already mentioned, the influx of the militants seeking relevance, back in the society. The second thing is the internal situation in Myanmar. The conflict within Myanmar has spread to the areas closer to the Indo-Myanmar boundary. Whenever there's a conflict, whenever there are violent activities between Myanmar army, and the opposing forces, which displaces the civilian population from the villages located close to our borders, they come over to our side seeking refuge.

Steps being taken

There are certain processes which are laid down, and are being followed. Some of them (who come over), after the violence they try, and go back to their own villages. Some of them decide to stay put. As per the procedures, the biometric details are being taken, and their data is being compiled. That is being done by the state police, and is supported by the Assam Rifles, which is deployed as the border guarding force.

Cross-border movement is a concern

Definitely, this continuous influx, and continuous movement of population across the borders causes some sort of anxiety in terms of contraband smuggling. It is because that gives rise to, and facilitates contraband smuggling, and along the side, there is also weapon-smuggling which takes place.

Terrain is harsh

So, those are the challenges which are faced by us. The situation is accentuated by the difficult geography, and the terrain conditions in these border areas. There are very dense jungles. It becomes very difficult for us to dominate every inch of the border there.

When will the situation become totally normal in Manipur? The forces, too, have faced obstruction while operating.

Manipur had posed certain, peculiar challenges during this violence (in May this year). After the immediate, heightened violent activities which took place on 3rd, 4th, and 5th May… we inducted on 3rd-4th night itself. Thereafter, Army and Assam Rifles, operating alongside the state police, and also the CAPF, are able to control the violence.

We had given shelter to, close to, 35,000 people, displaced from both the communities. They were taken to safer areas, and thereafter some of them were housed in the displaced people camps. Some of them have already gone back, in the last six-seven months, to their villages, or to interim temporary structures, which have been created for these people.

Concern about weapons

The availability of weapons on the sides of both the communities, whether it was stolen from the police armouries, or inducted from Myanmar, that's an issue which remains. It remains a challenge because till the time the weapons are available in the society, the violence-level can escalate at any point of time. We have launched numerous, coordinated operations, and weapons and ammunition have been recovered in the last five-six months. Apart from this, I am conscious that efforts are being made by the state government, and the Centre, to engage both communities which are involved in the conflict.

The weapons are readily available. What is the solution?

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita: The solution to the weapons-problem is the recovery of the weapons. We need to recover all the weapons…stolen, or ones that were made available to these people from various sources.