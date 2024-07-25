Will personally invite Kuki-Zo MLAs to attend assembly session: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said he will personally send invitations to the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators to attend the upcoming Assembly session.

Talking to reporters here, Singh said, "I will personally extend the invitations, as well as through the Assembly. They (Kuki-Zo MLAs) should join us, and we are ready to cooperate."

Singh's remark comes ahead of the sixth session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly scheduled from July 31 to August 6.

The 10 Kuki MLAs, including two ministers, did not attend the last two sessions due to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.