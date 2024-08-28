Manish Tewari says every Leader of Opposition is 'PM-in-waiting', hails Rahul's maturity

Asked about Gandhi taking on the mantle of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and whether he was being looked upon as a future prime minister, Tewari said, "Every Leader of Opposition is a Prime Minister in-waiting..."

"As far as Mr Gandhi is concerned, his speeches have been very well received across the length and breadth of the country. He has articulated issues which are close to the hearts and minds of the people and that is having a resonance across the country," Tewari said during his interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters here.