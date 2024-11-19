Home
Market intervention helped in controlling onion prices: Centre

The government recently dispatched 840 tonnes each to Chennai and Guwahati. Another 840 tonnes shipment to Guwahati is planned this week, while Lucknow will receive a similar quantity in 2-3 days.
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:27 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:27 IST
