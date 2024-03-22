JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Masan Holi 2024: A sacred celebration amid burning pyres

Holi, the festival of colours, is a vibrant and joyous occasion celebrated by millions across India and around the world. While the festival is traditionally known for its use of bright coloured powders, there is another variation called 'Masan Holi'. This unique celebration involves playing with Bhasma (ash) amid burning pyres and holds significant cultural and religious importance.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us

Hundreds of devotees take part in ‘Bhasma’ or ‘Masan’ Holi by gathering at the Manikarnika Ghat crematorium, in Varanasi.

Hundreds of devotees take part in ‘Bhasma’ or ‘Masan’ Holi by gathering at the Manikarnika Ghat crematorium, in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
The festival is deeply rooted in local traditions and played with great zeal by the participants.

The festival is deeply rooted in local traditions and played with great zeal by the participants.

Credit: PTI

The festival typically begins with collecting ashes from the burning pyre and then is applied to participants.

The festival typically begins with collecting ashes from the burning pyre and then is applied to participants.

Credit: PTI

During Bhasma Holi, the application of ash symbolizes the burning away of impurities and the renewal of the spirit, making it a deeply spiritual and meaningful celebration for participants.

During Bhasma Holi, the application of ash symbolizes the burning away of impurities and the renewal of the spirit, making it a deeply spiritual and meaningful celebration for participants.

Credit: PTI

Bhasma Holi is not just a festival of colours; it is a celebration of culture, tradition, and spirituality.

Bhasma Holi is not just a festival of colours; it is a celebration of culture, tradition, and spirituality.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 March 2024, 09:00 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT