Masan Holi 2024: A sacred celebration amid burning pyres

Hundreds of devotees take part in ‘Bhasma’ or ‘Masan’ Holi by gathering at the Manikarnika Ghat crematorium, in Varanasi.
The festival is deeply rooted in local traditions and played with great zeal by the participants.
The festival typically begins with collecting ashes from the burning pyre and then is applied to participants.
During Bhasma Holi, the application of ash symbolizes the burning away of impurities and the renewal of the spirit, making it a deeply spiritual and meaningful celebration for participants.
Bhasma Holi is not just a festival of colours; it is a celebration of culture, tradition, and spirituality.
