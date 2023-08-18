Mayawati slams Bibek Debroy for 'new Constitution' remarks

In an article recently, Debroy wrote, 'Our current Constitution is largely based on the Government of India Act of 1935. In that sense, it is also a colonial legacy. In 2002, there was a report by a commission set up to review the working of the Constitution, but it was a half-hearted effort.' 'As with many aspects of law reform, a tweak here and another there won't do. We should start with first principles, as in the Constituent Assembly debates. What Constitution does India need for 2047?' he said.