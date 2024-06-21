MEA says 98 Indians died during annual Haj pilgrimage

New Delhi: Ninety-eight Indians have died during the annual Muslim pilgrimage of Haj to Mecca, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said total deaths of Indians in the entire Haj period last year were 187.

"This year, 1,75000 Indian pilgrims visited Mecca for Haj. The Haj period is from May 9 to July 22. This year, till now, 98 deaths have been reported," he said.