MEA sets up 24/7 helpline, assures assistance to Indians stranded amid Israel-Hamas war

“We are here to help you, and we thank many of you who have sent so many messages of appreciation to us. We are monitoring the situation closely and please stay tuned for any updates from the embassy. Jai Hind,” Singla added.



Israel has vowed an unprecedented offensive against the Islamic militant group Hamas ruling Gaza after its fighters broke through the border fence and stormed into the country's south through air, land and sea on October 7.



On the fifth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel while in Gaza, 950 people have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, according to authorities there.



The embassy in Tel Aviv was quick to reach out to a caregiver from Kerala who was injured in the rocket shelling in the city of Ashdod on Saturday and has been constantly in touch with her and her family in India.

The Indian community has also been looking after her well-being and visiting her at the hospital. Her condition is stable.