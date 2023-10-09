Taking steps to ensure safety of employees at Israel's Haifa port, says Adani Port

Amid the fierce Israeli–Palestinian conflict, the Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) on Monday said that its employees at the Haifa Port are safe.

“At a time like this, our thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel. We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in South Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the North. We have taken measures to ensure the safety of our employees and all of them are safe,” an APSEZ spokesperson said.