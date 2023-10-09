Home
Homeindia

Taking steps to ensure safety of employees at Israel's Haifa port, says Adani Port

APSEZ in a statement said that the company remains fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable it to respond effectively to any eventuality.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 10:37 IST

Amid the fierce Israeli–Palestinian conflict, the Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) on Monday said that its employees at the Haifa Port are safe.

“At a time like this, our thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel. We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in South Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the North. We have taken measures to ensure the safety of our employees and all of them are safe,” an APSEZ spokesperson said.

“We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality,” the spokesperson said responding to the developing situation.

“The overall contribution of Haifa in APSEZ’s numbers is relatively small at 3 per cent of the total cargo volume. For the current financial year (Apr 23-Mar 24), we have guided for Haifa Cargo volumes range of 10-12 MMT and APSEZ’s total cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT. In the initial six months (Apr-Sep 23), APSEZ’s total cargo volume was ~203 MMT, of which the Haifa share is ~6 MMT. We stay confident of APSEZ's business performance,” the spokesperson added.

(Published 09 October 2023, 10:37 IST)
