'Meat' the New India

Does eating meat make you un-Hindu? Is it “speaking ill of Rama” and “denigration of Hinduism” to say that Rama hunted and ate meat? If so, is eating meat itself to be considered a “denigration” of Hinduism? Does no Hindu eat meat? Does eating meat make you ‘impure’ and not eating meat make you ‘pure’? Should governments go by these notions of purity, adopt them itself and, worse, impose them on citizens? What should the 70% of Indians who consider themselves Hindus but eat meat, including beef, make of all these notions that have come to light in the run-up to the Ram Mandir inauguration? Are they to consider themselves Hindus any longer? Should they give up eating meat to remain Hindus? Should the government, the Hindutva hordes, and the legislatures dictate to them whether or not they can eat eggs and meat?