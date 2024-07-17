Medical colleges asked to enter seats in portal for NEET-UG 2024 counselling

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice urging medical colleges to enter their seats at its official portal for the NEET-UG counselling 2024 as the counselling process is likely to begin soon.

The next hearing of the Supreme Court on the NEET-UG exam matter is on July 18.

Medical institutes participating for UG counselling can upload the seat lists on the portal till July 20.