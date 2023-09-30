Medical colleges could be fined Rs 1 crore for violation of new NMC rules

"Where the respective board has reason to believe that a medical institution has failed to comply with any statutory provision, regulations framed thereunder or has not complied with the Minimum Standards of Requirements (MSR) as prescribed by their respective Boards, or has conducted themselves in any manner which is not in accordance with the goals of medical education and practice, the board shall either penalise the medical college or medical institution and/or conduct further enquiry into such act and wherever needed provide an opportunity to rectify the same," the regulation said.