<p>Tremors were felt in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meghalaya">Meghalaya </a>after a 4-magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties in Meghalaya, officials said.</p><p>The earthquake happened near Meghalaya's border with Bangladesh at 11:49 am Indian time, they said.</p><p>Meanwhile in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat">Gujarat</a>, a tremor of 3.1 magnitude hit Kutch district, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. The tremor was recorded at 12:41 pm with its epicentre around 12 kilometres North North East (NNE) from Bhachau.</p><p>This was preceded by a tremor of 2.6 magnitude, also recorded in the same district, with its epicentre located 24 km East South East (ESE) from Dholavira at around 6:41 am, the ISR update added. </p><p>No damage to life or property was reported, a district disaster management official said. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, with earthquakes of lower intensity occurring regularly. </p>