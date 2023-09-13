Assam-Meghalaya border talks: CMs of both states hold talks

Asked when the regional committees will submit their reports, Sarma said, "Since these six areas are a bit complicated, so these regional committees headed by matured people on both the sides are working very hard, they are visiting those areas frequently and we believe that everything will be settled in a most peaceful and amicable manner."

The Assam CM, however, refused to take questions related to the demand for retransferring of Block I & II by saying "Don't ask us substantial questions today because today is just an informal visit."

Appealing to people in the border areas to maintain peace and harmony, Sarma assured that the two state governments are trying their best to resolve the dispute to the satisfaction of people of both Assam and Meghalaya.