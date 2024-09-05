Assam, Meghalaya joint panel to look into charges against private varsity: CM Conrad K Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that a joint committee will be set up to look into issues flagged by his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma against a private university.

Sarma last month launched a series of attacks against the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), and its proprietor Mahbabul Haque who is also its chancellor.

One of the accusations the Assam chief minister made was the varsity was responsible for the large-scale water-logging in Guwahati.